Bank of America Corp DE Has $957.05 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,728,123 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,836,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.14% of United Parcel Service worth $957,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $515,801,000 after buying an additional 3,314,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 507.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $321,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $181,951,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.93%.

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About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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