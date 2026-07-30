Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,869,012 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 728,043 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.58% of Citigroup worth $3,047,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citigroup alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $127.26 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: New trade-finance platform: Citi launched Citi Consolidate™, an Infor Nexus-powered solution that digitizes invoice approvals, purchase orders and payables for corporate buyers and suppliers in the United States and Canada. The platform could deepen client relationships, improve working-capital services and generate additional fee revenue while strengthening Citi’s technology and risk-control capabilities. Citi Is Now Live With a Trade Digitization Solution Integrating Supply Chain Solutions

Citi launched Citi Consolidate™, an Infor Nexus-powered solution that digitizes invoice approvals, purchase orders and payables for corporate buyers and suppliers in the United States and Canada. The platform could deepen client relationships, improve working-capital services and generate additional fee revenue while strengthening Citi’s technology and risk-control capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Higher shareholder returns: Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend 11.7% to $0.67 per share after reporting its strongest quarterly revenue in roughly a decade. The increase reinforces the bank’s capital-return story and may improve its appeal to income-focused investors. This High-Yield Bank Stock Just Raised Its Dividend by 11.7%

Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend 11.7% to $0.67 per share after reporting its strongest quarterly revenue in roughly a decade. The increase reinforces the bank’s capital-return story and may improve its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Improved earnings outlook: Erste Group Bank raised its Citigroup EPS estimates to $11.18 for fiscal 2026 and $12.80 for fiscal 2027. Citi also recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group Bank raised its Citigroup EPS estimates to $11.18 for fiscal 2026 and $12.80 for fiscal 2027. Citi also recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Fed holds rates, but dissent is hawkish: The Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.50%–3.75%, while three officials favored a hike. Stable rates avoid an immediate disruption to borrowing markets, but the dissent highlights persistent inflation risk and could limit expectations for future rate cuts. Fed Holds Rates, but 3 Hawkish Rebels Demand Hike as Inflation Fight Erupts

The Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.50%–3.75%, while three officials favored a hike. Stable rates avoid an immediate disruption to borrowing markets, but the dissent highlights persistent inflation risk and could limit expectations for future rate cuts. Negative Sentiment: Reputational overhang: A former Citigroup managing director was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes. The case concerns a former employee rather than current operations, but renewed coverage may create negative reputational sentiment for the company. Ex-Citigroup Managing Director Gets 30 Years for Sex Crimes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $158.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here