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Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Cameco logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of America reduced its Cameco position by 2.3%, selling 177,801 shares and retaining 7.4 million shares valued at approximately $803.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 70.21% of CCJ.
  • Cameco shares opened at $86.11, well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, with EPS of $0.13 versus a $0.26 estimate and revenue down 6.8% year over year.
  • Despite near-term earnings pressure, analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a $146.18 price target, while Cameco cited unchanged production expectations and a favorable long-term nuclear-energy outlook.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cameco.

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397,589 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 177,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.70% of Cameco worth $803,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Cameco by 30,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 928.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $573.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.58 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm's revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Cameco

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Westinghouse IPO could unlock value: Westinghouse, the nuclear-services venture backed by Cameco and Brookfield, confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for a proposed initial public offering. The transaction could highlight the value of Cameco’s nuclear-fuel-cycle investments and potentially provide capital for growth. Cameco Announces Westinghouse IPO Filing
  • Positive Sentiment: Long-term nuclear outlook remains favorable: Cameco said its production outlook is unchanged and cited growing government and utility support for nuclear power as a factor supporting stronger uranium prices over time. Its positioning across uranium mining, fuel processing and Westinghouse gives the company exposure to multiple parts of the nuclear-energy supply chain. Cameco Second-Quarter Results
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance broadly aligns with estimates: Cameco issued 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, compared with consensus near $2.4 billion. The range offers some upside potential but did not provide a clear positive earnings catalyst.
  • Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings missed forecasts: Cameco reported quarterly EPS below the analyst consensus—approximately $0.13 to $0.18 per share, depending on the reporting measure, versus estimates around $0.25 to $0.26. Earnings were also sharply below the prior-year period, while revenue declined 6.8% year over year. Cameco Earnings Report
  • Negative Sentiment: Bearish options activity increased: Traders purchased 26,363 put options, about 28% above the average volume. This points to heightened demand for downside protection or bearish speculation, adding pressure to sentiment, though it is not conclusive evidence of future performance.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cameco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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