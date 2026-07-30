Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 476,977 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,455,011 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.19% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $5,460,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,282,312,000 after buying an additional 2,448,767 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,921,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after buying an additional 450,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,785,000 after buying an additional 422,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $29,668,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors, potentially expanding Goldman’s asset-management distribution and fee opportunities. CEO David Solomon’s support for the revised Crypto Clarity Act may also improve the firm’s positioning in digital-asset regulation. Goldman Sachs Launches Retail Private Markets Fund

Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors, potentially expanding Goldman’s asset-management distribution and fee opportunities. CEO David Solomon’s support for the revised Crypto Clarity Act may also improve the firm’s positioning in digital-asset regulation. Positive Sentiment: Goldman ranked among the leading global M&A advisers in the first half of 2026, advising on transactions valued at $597.4 billion. Strong deal activity supports potential investment-banking revenue, although it does not directly change near-term earnings guidance. Goldman Sachs, Houlihan Lokey Lead H1 2026 M&A Adviser Rankings

Goldman ranked among the leading global M&A advisers in the first half of 2026, advising on transactions valued at $597.4 billion. Strong deal activity supports potential investment-banking revenue, although it does not directly change near-term earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Goldman-backed Attovia Therapeutics is seeking up to $212.5 million in a U.S. IPO, highlighting the firm’s involvement in capital raising and potential future underwriting or advisory revenue. Goldman-Backed Biotech Attovia Seeks $212.5 Million IPO

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $979.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,051.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $953.58. The company has a market cap of $289.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $694.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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