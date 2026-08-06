Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,112,399 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,347 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after selling 1,112,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $148,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.8%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

See Also

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