Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573,276 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 5,957,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of Mplx worth $146,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 81.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company's stock.

Get Mplx alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Mplx

Here are the key news stories impacting Mplx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter performance: MPLX reported $1.08 billion in net income attributable to the partnership, $1.775 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $1.5 billion in distributable cash flow. Gathering and fractionation volume growth, particularly in natural gas and NGLs, helped drive year-over-year improvement. MPLX LP Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MPLX reported $1.08 billion in net income attributable to the partnership, $1.775 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $1.5 billion in distributable cash flow. Gathering and fractionation volume growth, particularly in natural gas and NGLs, helped drive year-over-year improvement. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash returns: MPLX said its cash generation supported $1.1 billion of capital returns and reiterated plans to increase distributions by 12.5% in both 2026 and 2027, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to income-focused investors. MPLX Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

MPLX said its cash generation supported $1.1 billion of capital returns and reiterated plans to increase distributions by 12.5% in both 2026 and 2027, reinforcing the stock’s appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Visible growth opportunities: Harmon Creek III has begun operations, while MPLX continues expanding processing and sour-gas treating capacity in the Delaware, Marcellus and Permian basins. About 85%–90% of revenue is supported by long-term, fixed-fee contracts and minimum-volume commitments, limiting direct exposure to commodity-price volatility. MPLX LP: Fee-Based Infrastructure Built for Volatility And Growth

Harmon Creek III has begun operations, while MPLX continues expanding processing and sour-gas treating capacity in the Delaware, Marcellus and Permian basins. About 85%–90% of revenue is supported by long-term, fixed-fee contracts and minimum-volume commitments, limiting direct exposure to commodity-price volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Results were broadly in line with expectations: Quarterly EPS of $1.06 matched consensus, while revenue of $3.13 billion was slightly below the roughly $3.14 billion estimate, despite revenue growth of 10.3% from the prior year. MPLX Q2 Earnings and Revenues

Quarterly EPS of $1.06 matched consensus, while revenue of $3.13 billion was slightly below the roughly $3.14 billion estimate, despite revenue growth of 10.3% from the prior year. Negative Sentiment: Higher spending may pressure near-term valuation: MPLX raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook by $500 million to $2.9 billion to accelerate Gulf Coast and other growth projects. Although management targets mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth, investors may be concerned about execution risk and reduced near-term free cash flow.

MPLX raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook by $500 million to $2.9 billion to accelerate Gulf Coast and other growth projects. Although management targets mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth, investors may be concerned about execution risk and reduced near-term free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Interest-rate sensitivity: Expectations for a potential Federal Reserve rate increase could weigh on high-yield energy partnerships such as MPLX by making income-oriented alternatives more competitive. High-Yield Energy Stocks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mplx from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised Mplx from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mplx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.80.

Get Our Latest Report on MPLX

Mplx Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 35.75%.The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Mplx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Mplx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mplx wasn't on the list.

While Mplx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here