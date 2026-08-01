Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 80,743 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,203 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Varonis Systems worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,263,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,427,245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,178,380 shares of the technology company's stock worth $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,418,273 shares of the technology company's stock worth $440,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Varonis Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Stephens raised shares of Varonis Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Varonis Systems from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.05.

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About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Featured Stories

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