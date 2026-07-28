Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,955 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 55,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Bruker worth $28,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,792 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 152,603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,173 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bruker by 4,058.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,135 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bruker's payout ratio is -83.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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