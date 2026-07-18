Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385,939 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Vistra worth $358,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Vistra by 37.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.62.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Key Stories Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Vistra, while keeping an Outperform rating and a $298 price target , reinforcing the view that earnings can keep growing. Scotiabank Raises Vistra Estimates

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Vistra, while keeping an rating and a , reinforcing the view that earnings can keep growing. Positive Sentiment: News that Vistra secured PJM capacity points to better future revenue visibility, which investors typically view as supportive for utility and power producer stocks. Vistra Secures PJM Capacity

News that points to better future revenue visibility, which investors typically view as supportive for utility and power producer stocks. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting rising demand from data centers and increased capital investments in nuclear, solar, storage, and gas assets suggests Vistra could benefit from long-term load growth and reliable earnings expansion. Vistra Benefiting From Data Center Demand

Coverage highlighting and in nuclear, solar, storage, and gas assets suggests Vistra could benefit from long-term load growth and reliable earnings expansion. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. KeyBanc Sticks to Buy Rating

KeyBanc reaffirmed its rating, adding to the bullish analyst tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Vistra was also mentioned in media coverage and trading commentary as a stock showing momentum, which may reflect investor enthusiasm but does not add new fundamental information. Vistra Rises Higher Than Market

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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