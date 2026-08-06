Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.28 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,646 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 76,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Wix.com worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 11,894.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,529,474 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $318,676,000 after buying an additional 3,500,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,390,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $602,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609,989 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,480 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $312,551,000 after acquiring an additional 519,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 879.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,591 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,070 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,622,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Wix.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Wix reported adjusted EPS of $1.39 versus the $1.13 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $563 million, ahead of the $553 million forecast. Revenue rose 15% year over year, while bookings increased 12%. The company maintained its full-year 2026 outlook for low- to mid-teens revenue growth and a high-teens free-cash-flow margin, excluding certain costs. Wix Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wix reported adjusted EPS of $1.39 versus the $1.13 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $563 million, ahead of the $553 million forecast. Revenue rose 15% year over year, while bookings increased 12%. The company maintained its full-year 2026 outlook for low- to mid-teens revenue growth and a high-teens free-cash-flow margin, excluding certain costs. Positive Sentiment: Base44 profitability is improving: Wix expects the AI coding platform to reach roughly 60% non-GAAP gross margin in the second half of 2026, up from near-zero margins earlier in the year, following the launch of its proprietary Base 1 model. Lower inference costs could support future margins and cash flow. Wix targets Base44 margin improvement

Wix expects the AI coding platform to reach roughly 60% non-GAAP gross margin in the second half of 2026, up from near-zero margins earlier in the year, following the launch of its proprietary Base 1 model. Lower inference costs could support future margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Benchmark raised its price target to $90 and Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $80; both firms carry positive ratings. Needham also reaffirmed its buy rating with an $80 target, implying substantial potential upside from the referenced share price.

Benchmark raised its price target to $90 and Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $80; both firms carry positive ratings. Needham also reaffirmed its buy rating with an $80 target, implying substantial potential upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: Potential SMB partnership: Wix and Thryv announced plans for a strategic partnership involving unified commerce, payments and website solutions, which could expand Wix’s reach among small and midsize businesses. Wix and Thryv partnership

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Wix.com from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $190.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $563.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Wix.com's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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