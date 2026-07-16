Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,924,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 1,239,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of TJX Companies worth $2,064,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after buying an additional 308,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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