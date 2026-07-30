Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 76,694 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,176 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 1,819.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,616,734 shares of the bank's stock worth $84,306,000 after buying an additional 3,428,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank's stock valued at $142,760,000 after buying an additional 2,034,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 373.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,243 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 605,947 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 536,417 shares of the bank's stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 451,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,481,671 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 439,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of BBVA opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 28.21%.The firm had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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