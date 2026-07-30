Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,572 Shares of Enova International, Inc. $ENVA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,527 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Enova International worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enova International alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENVA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 350.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Enova International by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Enova International Price Performance

NYSE:ENVA opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.21. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $253.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 18.42 and a quick ratio of 18.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.32. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $928.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enova International news, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $4,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,074,339.73. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear sold 6,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $1,034,844.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,416,339.20. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 99,030 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,363 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $199.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENVA

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enova International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enova International wasn't on the list.

While Enova International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here