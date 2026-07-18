Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,826 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $351,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of RCL stock opened at $286.96 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $346.80.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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