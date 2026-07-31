BankChampaign National Association Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BankChampaign National Association purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.3% of BankChampaign National Association's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $222,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $122.26 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.81.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,562,180. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive ahead of earnings. Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The bullish case centers on accelerating U.S. commercial sales, larger AI contracts and continued customer momentum. Rosenblatt rating and price target

Analysts remain constructive ahead of earnings. Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The bullish case centers on accelerating U.S. commercial sales, larger AI contracts and continued customer momentum. Positive Sentiment: Expectations for Q2 remain strong, with analysts anticipating roughly 80% year-over-year revenue growth. Palantir is also expected to pursue another quarter of revenue acceleration. Its prior quarter produced $1.63 billion of revenue, up 84.7%, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Palantir Q2 earnings outlook

Expectations for Q2 remain strong, with analysts anticipating roughly 80% year-over-year revenue growth. Palantir is also expected to pursue another quarter of revenue acceleration. Its prior quarter produced $1.63 billion of revenue, up 84.7%, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir’s earnings report is becoming a binary catalyst. Investors are focused on U.S. commercial growth, international performance, new contract activity and whether management raises guidance. Options markets are pricing in a potentially large post-earnings move. Palantir options outlook

Palantir’s earnings report is becoming a binary catalyst. Investors are focused on U.S. commercial growth, international performance, new contract activity and whether management raises guidance. Options markets are pricing in a potentially large post-earnings move. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Executive Alex Karp warned that AI’s risks could eventually require regulation. The comments reinforce Palantir’s focus on trusted, government-oriented AI, but also highlight the possibility of regulatory constraints across the industry. Alex Karp AI regulation comments

Chief Executive Alex Karp warned that AI’s risks could eventually require regulation. The comments reinforce Palantir’s focus on trusted, government-oriented AI, but also highlight the possibility of regulatory constraints across the industry. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains the central concern. Commentators note that PLTR trades at roughly 100-plus times forward earnings despite a sharp pullback, meaning another earnings beat may not be enough unless growth and guidance clearly exceed already-high expectations. Palantir valuation and earnings setup

Valuation remains the central concern. Commentators note that PLTR trades at roughly 100-plus times forward earnings despite a sharp pullback, meaning another earnings beat may not be enough unless growth and guidance clearly exceed already-high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that AI spending could slow, customers could develop competing tools internally, and Palantir’s growth may not outpace its valuation. Broader concern about an AI infrastructure or SaaS spending bubble is adding pressure to high-multiple software stocks. Palantir AI competition risks

Bears argue that AI spending could slow, customers could develop competing tools internally, and Palantir’s growth may not outpace its valuation. Broader concern about an AI infrastructure or SaaS spending bubble is adding pressure to high-multiple software stocks. Negative Sentiment: France’s reported move to replace Palantir with domestic provider ChapsVision raises concerns about European government-contract growth and the broader trend toward digital sovereignty. Palantir and France

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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