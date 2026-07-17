Bastion Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,471 Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,471 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bruker by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -246.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $64.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Bruker's payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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