Bastion Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in PVH Corp. $PVH

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,780 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,931 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 79.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 245,740 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,847 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PVH. Evercore set a $79.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research cut PVH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. PVH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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