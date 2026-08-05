BDF Gestion Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

BDF Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,654 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion's holdings in Welltower were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,805,411,000 after buying an additional 915,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,751,134,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,750,501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,300,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,243 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Welltower Stock Down 0.6%

WELL stock opened at $231.68 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $224.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.26 and a 1-year high of $255.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report).

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