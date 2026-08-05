BDF Gestion Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

BDF Gestion bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $157.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.48 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank cut TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: High expectations for another earnings beat: TJX has a strong history of exceeding analyst estimates, and recent coverage identifies earnings estimate revisions and the company’s surprise track record as potential support for its next quarterly report. Will TJX Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

TJX has a strong history of exceeding analyst estimates, and recent coverage identifies earnings estimate revisions and the company’s surprise track record as potential support for its next quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and analyst support remain favorable: TJX is being highlighted as a long-term momentum stock, while Wall Street analysts remain bullish after the retailer outperformed the broader market over the past year. Its off-price model, including value-oriented merchandise and a store experience that online retailers may struggle to replicate, is viewed as a competitive advantage. TJX Companies Stock: Analyst Estimates and Ratings TJX Positioned to Benefit From Retail Experience

TJX is being highlighted as a long-term momentum stock, while Wall Street analysts remain bullish after the retailer outperformed the broader market over the past year. Its off-price model, including value-oriented merchandise and a store experience that online retailers may struggle to replicate, is viewed as a competitive advantage. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals provide a favorable backdrop: TJX’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with revenue up 9.2% year over year and EPS of $1.19 versus a $1.02 consensus estimate. That performance supports the current bullish narrative and expectations for continued growth.

TJX’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with revenue up 9.2% year over year and EPS of $1.19 versus a $1.02 consensus estimate. That performance supports the current bullish narrative and expectations for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Industry outlook is constructive but broad: TJX was included in a retail industry outlook alongside Ross Stores, Target and Dollar Tree. The coverage reinforces interest in value-oriented retailers but does not introduce a new company-specific development. Zacks Industry Outlook

TJX was included in a retail industry outlook alongside Ross Stores, Target and Dollar Tree. The coverage reinforces interest in value-oriented retailers but does not introduce a new company-specific development. Neutral Sentiment: Former TJX executive joins Petco’s board: Petco appointed former TJX CFO Jeffrey Naylor as a director and audit committee chair. The move is unlikely to materially affect TJX’s valuation or near-term trading. Petco Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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