Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 10,463 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,689 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MilWealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $251.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed its market outperform rating on Amazon and lifted its price target to $315 , implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Citizens JMP reaffirmed its rating on Amazon and lifted its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Amazon offers an attractive way to invest in AI data centers and chips, highlighting upside from AWS, custom silicon, and broader AI infrastructure demand.

Jefferies said Amazon offers an attractive way to invest in AI data centers and chips, highlighting upside from AWS, custom silicon, and broader AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Amazon’s growing AI opportunity, including commentary that CEO Andy Jassy sees AI chip sales becoming a potential $50 billion business and that Amazon is increasingly being viewed as a major player in data center chips.

Several reports pointed to Amazon’s growing AI opportunity, including commentary that CEO Andy Jassy sees AI chip sales becoming a potential and that Amazon is increasingly being viewed as a major player in data center chips. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a commercial relationship with Electrovaya tied to battery technology for material handling, robotics, and energy storage, reinforcing its automation and logistics ambitions. Electrovaya Announces Commercial Relationship with Amazon

Amazon also signed a commercial relationship with Electrovaya tied to battery technology for material handling, robotics, and energy storage, reinforcing its automation and logistics ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continued to frame Amazon as well-positioned heading into its earnings cycle thanks to AWS momentum and resilient Prime Day spending.

Analysts continued to frame Amazon as well-positioned heading into its earnings cycle thanks to AWS momentum and resilient Prime Day spending. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon AWS senior vice president Dave Brown is leaving after 19 years, but the company moved quickly to replace him with another senior executive, limiting the immediate business impact.

Amazon AWS senior vice president Dave Brown is leaving after 19 years, but the company moved quickly to replace him with another senior executive, limiting the immediate business impact. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines flagged concern over Amazon’s aggressive AI spending and debt financing, including its planned $25 billion bond sale and broader questions about whether hyperscaler capex can be sustained.

Some headlines flagged concern over Amazon’s aggressive AI spending and debt financing, including its planned $25 billion bond sale and broader questions about whether hyperscaler capex can be sustained. Negative Sentiment: There were also reports that New York’s pause on new AI data centers and other potential state-level restrictions could slow parts of the AI infrastructure buildout that supports Amazon’s cloud growth story.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 175,274 shares of company stock valued at $46,621,204 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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