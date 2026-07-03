Blue Capital Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,544 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livet Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Livet Wealth LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 196,277 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. TSG Advice Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,995 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

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Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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