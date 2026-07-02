Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Acquires 8,048 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 743.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,958 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.88.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of JPM opened at $333.97 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $312.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.82. The company has a market capitalization of $894.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan announced a massive $50 billion buyback and a 10% dividend increase after clearing the Fed stress test, signaling strong capital returns and balance-sheet resilience.

JPMorgan announced a massive $50 billion buyback and a 10% dividend increase after clearing the Fed stress test, signaling strong capital returns and balance-sheet resilience. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised or reaffirmed upbeat views on JPMorgan’s earnings prospects, including an upgrade to Buy and higher forward EPS estimates, which supports the stock’s valuation story.

Analysts raised or reaffirmed upbeat views on JPMorgan’s earnings prospects, including an upgrade to Buy and higher forward EPS estimates, which supports the stock’s valuation story. Positive Sentiment: The bank continues to benefit from optimism around financials, with strategists arguing that stronger job growth and economic momentum could favor banks in the second half of 2026.

The bank continues to benefit from optimism around financials, with strategists arguing that stronger job growth and economic momentum could favor banks in the second half of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan publicly backed U.S. crypto legislation while warning that yield-bearing stablecoins need bank-like oversight, highlighting its push to shape regulation rather than directly changing near-term earnings. Article: JPMorgan (JPM) Backs US Crypto Rules While Warning On Shadow Banking

JPMorgan publicly backed U.S. crypto legislation while warning that yield-bearing stablecoins need bank-like oversight, highlighting its push to shape regulation rather than directly changing near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan AI chief Teresa Heitsenrether plans to retire at year-end, a leadership change in an important strategic area, but one that appears manageable for now.

JPMorgan AI chief Teresa Heitsenrether plans to retire at year-end, a leadership change in an important strategic area, but one that appears manageable for now. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also appeared in market commentary about broader stock-market valuations and crypto regulation, but those items are more macro-focused than company-specific.

JPMorgan also appeared in market commentary about broader stock-market valuations and crypto regulation, but those items are more macro-focused than company-specific. Negative Sentiment: The stock could face some caution from headlines about the market becoming expensive and from JPMorgan’s warning that weaker oversight in crypto and shadow banking could create future regulatory or reputational risks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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