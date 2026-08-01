Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,944 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Boot Barn worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,370,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boot Barn by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $2,644,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 170,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $210.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.04.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.60. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $593.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Boot Barn's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.800-9.230 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.550-1.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Boot Barn News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boot Barn this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boot Barn reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.29 per share , well above the $1.69 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 17.7% year over year to $593.5 million and exceeded estimates. Store expansion and e-commerce momentum supported the results. Boot Barn Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Boot Barn reported fiscal Q1 earnings of , well above the $1.69 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 17.7% year over year to $593.5 million and exceeded estimates. Store expansion and e-commerce momentum supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, projecting approximately $2.6 billion in sales and EPS of $8.80 to $9.23. The updated EPS range includes an estimated $0.46 benefit from tariff refunds , while analysts cited store growth, digital sales and the refund as key drivers of the beat. Boot Barn Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, projecting approximately and EPS of $8.80 to $9.23. The updated EPS range includes an estimated , while analysts cited store growth, digital sales and the refund as key drivers of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Boot Barn continues expanding its store base, including a planned location in a Gilroy, California, shopping center previously occupied by Old Navy. The expansion supports long-term revenue growth but also increases operating costs and does not immediately resolve valuation concerns. Boot Barn Gilroy Store Expansion

Boot Barn continues expanding its store base, including a planned location in a Gilroy, California, shopping center previously occupied by Old Navy. The expansion supports long-term revenue growth but also increases operating costs and does not immediately resolve valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: July sales have slowed, raising concerns that demand could moderate after the first-quarter beat. Reports also indicate that quarterly revenue guidance fell short of expectations, making investors less confident in the pace of growth during the next quarter. Boot Barn Beats Q1 Estimates but July Sales Slow

July sales have slowed, raising concerns that demand could moderate after the first-quarter beat. Reports also indicate that quarterly revenue guidance fell short of expectations, making investors less confident in the pace of growth during the next quarter. Negative Sentiment: The tariff refund is a nonrecurring benefit, meaning part of the EPS outlook increase may not represent ongoing operating improvement. In addition, TD Cowen lowered its price target from $225 to $190, retaining a Buy rating but signaling reduced valuation upside and greater caution. TD Cowen Lowers Boot Barn Price Target

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boot Barn from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boot Barn, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boot Barn wasn't on the list.

While Boot Barn currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here