Boreal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Boreal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,051 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.1% of Boreal Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boreal Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Nvidia Stock Is on the Rise After Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Exclusively Buy Its Chips

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its AI infrastructure exclusively with NVIDIA chips, including the Vera Rubin platform. Musk also discussed ambitious plans for space-based AI computing, prompting investors to anticipate a potentially significant new source of long-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Analyst Forecasts NVIDIA Revenue Potential From SpaceX Compute Plans

Analysts and market commentators are raising their long-term forecasts, with one scenario suggesting NVIDIA could approach $1 trillion in annual revenue if SpaceX delivers even part of Musk’s planned computing buildout. These projections reinforce the bullish view that NVIDIA’s opportunity extends beyond traditional data-center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. NVIDIA B200 Systems Are Sold Out

Investor sentiment was also supported by reports that NVIDIA’s B200 systems remain sold out and that AI chip demand continues to substantially exceed available supply. A separate report highlighted a multiyear Blackwell infrastructure agreement with Corvex, adding to evidence of continuing deployment demand. Positive Sentiment: Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. NVIDIA Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Before its upcoming earnings release, bullish estimates call for approximately $91.85 billion in quarterly revenue and $2.08 in earnings per share, reflecting nearly 100% year-over-year growth. Recent coverage also points to networking, software, enterprise AI and sovereign AI as increasingly important growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning.

Institutional activity included additions of 698,901 shares by DekaBank and 595,887 shares by Allen Investment Management, while analyst price targets remain well above recent trading levels. However, these 13F disclosures reflect holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain, including Michael Burry’s bearish NVIDIA position, concerns over potentially expensive circular investments in AI companies, U.S. restrictions affecting China-related supply chains, and competition from AMD, custom accelerators and AI companies developing their own chips. Michael Burry Maintains Bearish NVIDIA View

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citic Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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