B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 127.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.0% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the retailer's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Powerhouse Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the retailer's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,104.00 to $1,106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,061.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $951.67 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,096.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $990.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $973.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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