Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 8,385 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,697 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $70,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,464 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 25,192 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 199,139 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,355 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $284,334,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $5,656,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $200.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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