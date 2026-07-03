Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 47,748 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,611 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 47,748 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.87% of IDACORP worth $68,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in IDACORP by 79.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,940 shares of the energy company's stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,496 shares of the energy company's stock worth $39,805,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,677 shares of the energy company's stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,190 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company's stock.

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IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $154.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $154.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.60%.The company had revenue of $403.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. IDACORP's payout ratio is 58.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on IDACORP from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $157.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDACORP

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $211,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,138 shares in the company, valued at $301,351.10. This represents a 41.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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