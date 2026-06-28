Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 48,611 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,465 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Celsius worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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