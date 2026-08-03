Rocket Lab (RKLB) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0583) per share and revenue of $231.6240 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rocket Lab to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $64.95 on Monday. Rocket Lab has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of -202.97 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 334,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,365,830. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 990,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $82,110,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,724,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,868,952.06. This trade represents a 36.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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