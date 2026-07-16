Bravias Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bravias Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed its market outperform rating on Amazon and lifted its price target to $315 , implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Citizens JMP reaffirmed its rating on Amazon and lifted its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Amazon offers an attractive way to invest in AI data centers and chips, highlighting upside from AWS, custom silicon, and broader AI infrastructure demand.

Jefferies said Amazon offers an attractive way to invest in AI data centers and chips, highlighting upside from AWS, custom silicon, and broader AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Amazon’s growing AI opportunity, including commentary that CEO Andy Jassy sees AI chip sales becoming a potential $50 billion business and that Amazon is increasingly being viewed as a major player in data center chips.

Several reports pointed to Amazon’s growing AI opportunity, including commentary that CEO Andy Jassy sees AI chip sales becoming a potential and that Amazon is increasingly being viewed as a major player in data center chips. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a commercial relationship with Electrovaya tied to battery technology for material handling, robotics, and energy storage, reinforcing its automation and logistics ambitions. Electrovaya Announces Commercial Relationship with Amazon

Amazon also signed a commercial relationship with Electrovaya tied to battery technology for material handling, robotics, and energy storage, reinforcing its automation and logistics ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continued to frame Amazon as well-positioned heading into its earnings cycle thanks to AWS momentum and resilient Prime Day spending.

Analysts continued to frame Amazon as well-positioned heading into its earnings cycle thanks to AWS momentum and resilient Prime Day spending. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon AWS senior vice president Dave Brown is leaving after 19 years, but the company moved quickly to replace him with another senior executive, limiting the immediate business impact.

Amazon AWS senior vice president Dave Brown is leaving after 19 years, but the company moved quickly to replace him with another senior executive, limiting the immediate business impact. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines flagged concern over Amazon’s aggressive AI spending and debt financing, including its planned $25 billion bond sale and broader questions about whether hyperscaler capex can be sustained.

Some headlines flagged concern over Amazon’s aggressive AI spending and debt financing, including its planned $25 billion bond sale and broader questions about whether hyperscaler capex can be sustained. Negative Sentiment: There were also reports that New York’s pause on new AI data centers and other potential state-level restrictions could slow parts of the AI infrastructure buildout that supports Amazon’s cloud growth story.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $313.00 target price (up from $312.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.76 and a 200 day moving average of $235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here