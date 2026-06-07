Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Position Cut by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,991,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 11,395,497 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.03% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $1,132,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after buying an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after buying an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $245,946,000 after buying an additional 4,588,601 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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