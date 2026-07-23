Bruker Corporation $BRKR Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,396 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bruker worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $777,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,693 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,383 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,135 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 676,424 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 128,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.79.

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Bruker Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -248.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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