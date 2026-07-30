Bull Harbor Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,460 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 408.3% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fortinet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results surpassed estimates. Fortinet reported $2.05 billion in revenue, up 26% year over year and above the $1.89 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.90 versus expectations of $0.75, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.82 from $0.57 a year earlier. Fortinet Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Fortinet reported $2.05 billion in revenue, up 26% year over year and above the $1.89 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.90 versus expectations of $0.75, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.82 from $0.57 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum accelerated. Product revenue jumped 52% to $773 million, billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, and the company generated $1.04 billion in operating cash flow and $966 million in free cash flow. Management cited strong enterprise demand amid rising cybersecurity threats. Fortinet lifts annual revenue forecast on strong cybersecurity demand

Product revenue jumped 52% to $773 million, billings increased 33% to $2.37 billion, and the company generated $1.04 billion in operating cash flow and $966 million in free cash flow. Management cited strong enterprise demand amid rising cybersecurity threats. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet raised its 2026 outlook. Full-year revenue guidance increased to $8.02 billion-$8.18 billion, compared with the prior outlook of approximately $8.0 billion-$8.2 billion as reported in the company’s updated guidance, and the company projected adjusted EPS of $3.41-$3.47 versus the $3.08 analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.10 billion and EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.87 also exceeded consensus estimates. Fortinet Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Full-year revenue guidance increased to $8.02 billion-$8.18 billion, compared with the prior outlook of approximately $8.0 billion-$8.2 billion as reported in the company’s updated guidance, and the company projected adjusted EPS of $3.41-$3.47 versus the $3.08 analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.10 billion and EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.87 also exceeded consensus estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Fortinet also expanded its FortiGate G Series with the 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost, supporting its strategy of combining networking, firewall and cloud-delivered security services. Fortinet Expands FortiGate G Series

Fortinet also expanded its FortiGate G Series with the 1200G and FortiSASE Outpost, supporting its strategy of combining networking, firewall and cloud-delivered security services. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk after the strong rally: Fortinet trades at a high earnings multiple, and Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating. In addition, reported insider activity showed executives selling shares without recorded purchases in the past six months, which may temper bullish sentiment.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point set a $100.00 price objective on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $153.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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