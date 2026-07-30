Bull Harbor Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,896 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,896 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 1.1% of Bull Harbor Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 603 shares of the construction company's stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,778 shares of company stock valued at $56,257,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,516.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,822.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,585.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $655.96 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business's revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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