Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,999 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,999 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after buying an additional 25,517,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.39.

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More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.34%.The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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