Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 23,486 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,486 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Saun Bruce Van sold 129,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $9,323,623.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,140,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,214,789.41. This trade represents a 10.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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