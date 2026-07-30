Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 116,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 100,112 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $469,073.02. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $371.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $240.49 and a one year high of $378.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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