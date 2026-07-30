Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,917 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

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Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.7%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $443.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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