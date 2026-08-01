Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $417,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9%

AMD stock opened at $476.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $485.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $529.46.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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