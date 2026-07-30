Bull Harbor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,213 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company's stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company's stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 36,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $5,770,298.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,266.28. This represents a 62.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,435,772. The trade was a 30.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 394,172 shares of company stock valued at $62,221,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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