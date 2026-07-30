Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:TJX opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.78 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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