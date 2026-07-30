Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company's stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44%. Vertiv Holdings Co. Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across key metrics, including adjusted EPS of $6.65–$6.75 versus a consensus estimate of $6.47 and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion also exceeded expectations at the midpoint. Vertiv Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across key metrics, including adjusted EPS of versus a consensus estimate of $6.47 and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion also exceeded expectations at the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of the report highlighted Vertiv as a major stock to watch because of its exposure to data-center infrastructure and artificial-intelligence-related demand. Analysts and investors were focused on whether strong growth could justify the company’s elevated valuation. Four Stocks to Watch on Wednesday

Coverage ahead of the report highlighted Vertiv as a major stock to watch because of its exposure to data-center infrastructure and artificial-intelligence-related demand. Analysts and investors were focused on whether strong growth could justify the company’s elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion fell short of the approximately $3.38 billion expected by Wall Street. The miss, reportedly tied partly to minor timing shifts, raised concerns that demand or execution may not be progressing quickly enough to support Vertiv’s premium valuation. Vertiv Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $223.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $309.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.65. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Vertiv's revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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