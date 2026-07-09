Burney Co. Sells 2,619 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Mastercard by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $519.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.34 and a 200 day moving average of $517.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,625,225. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.78.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard expanded its Click to Pay offering with stc pay Bahrain , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. stc pay Bahrain adds Mastercard Click to Pay for online checkout

Mastercard expanded its offering with , which could support longer-term transaction growth by making online checkout faster and more secure through tokenization, biometric authentication, and passkeys. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on MA : TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Mastercard price target changes

Analysts remain constructive on : and both reiterated bullish ratings and raised price targets, signaling expectations for upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard said it will release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30 , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard said it will , which keeps attention on fundamentals and could become a catalyst if results show strong payment-volume growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: An insider disclosed a small pre-planned sale of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. SEC insider filing

An insider disclosed a of 200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The transaction is not especially meaningful on its own, but it adds a slightly cautious tone. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on the payments sector highlighted regulatory fee pressure, stablecoin competition, and alternative payment rails, which could weigh on sentiment toward Mastercard and other legacy card networks. Mastercard stock reference

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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