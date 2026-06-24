Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 30,954 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

DELL opened at $427.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $297.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 41,292 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.89, for a total value of $16,760,009.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,873,252 shares of company stock worth $1,391,926,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here