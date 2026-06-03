BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 78,106 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,106 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which gives investors a clearer upcoming catalyst for sales and margin guidance. CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS ON JULY 29, 2026

Chipotle announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which gives investors a clearer upcoming catalyst for sales and margin guidance. Positive Sentiment: Some analyst coverage remains constructive, with recent buy and outperform ratings and several price targets above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution improves.

Some analyst coverage remains constructive, with recent buy and outperform ratings and several price targets above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Chipotle presented at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript headline itself. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Presents at Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Transcript

Chipotle presented at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript headline itself. Neutral Sentiment: Broader restaurant-stock commentary comparing CAVA’s strong traffic trends versus peers may reinforce investor focus on whether Chipotle can sustain demand without deeper discounting.

Broader restaurant-stock commentary comparing CAVA’s strong traffic trends versus peers may reinforce investor focus on whether Chipotle can sustain demand without deeper discounting. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary says CMG is sliding as investors worry that promotion-driven traffic growth could come at the expense of margins, while valuation and momentum have also reset after a weak stretch. Chipotle slides as investors weigh promotion-driven traffic push against ongoing margin pressure

Recent market commentary says CMG is sliding as investors worry that promotion-driven traffic growth could come at the expense of margins, while valuation and momentum have also reset after a weak stretch. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also being weighed down by insider and institutional selling activity in recent filings, including several large fund reductions in CMG holdings.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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