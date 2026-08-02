BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,238 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $168.85 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.07 and a 52 week high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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