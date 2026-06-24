Cache Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cache Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Cache Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of AMD opened at $519.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $562.99. The company has a market cap of $847.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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