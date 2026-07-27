California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 51,544 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,653 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 51,544 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Bruker worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bruker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 107.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $60.45 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -251.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Further Reading

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