California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540,057 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 505,627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $39,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,319,041 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,319,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,228,656 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,351,806,000 after buying an additional 3,438,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,083,841 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,215,955,000 after buying an additional 68,478,435 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,302,953 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,091,615,000 after buying an additional 2,363,905 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,971,849 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,092,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,889.25. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,821,462. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $401,219. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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