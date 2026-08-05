California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,039 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,381.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 404,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $185,507,000 after acquiring an additional 397,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,368,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 414.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,767 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $142,555,000 after purchasing an additional 142,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $2,928,730.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,347,411.60. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total value of $516,561.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,759.42. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $3,880,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $507.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of -1.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.80 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $364.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.13 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Madrigal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from “Peer Perform” to “Outperform” and assigned a $605 price target, implying approximately 19% upside from the referenced $507.56 level. The upgrade provides the strongest near-term support for the stock because it indicates increased analyst conviction in Madrigal’s growth prospects. Benzinga report on Wolfe Research upgrade

Wolfe Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from “Peer Perform” to “Outperform” and assigned a $605 price target, implying approximately 19% upside from the referenced $507.56 level. The upgrade provides the strongest near-term support for the stock because it indicates increased analyst conviction in Madrigal’s growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to a loss of $0.10 from a loss of $1.05 and lifted its FY2026 estimate to a loss of $4.47 from a loss of $7.07. The firm also raised its Q4 2026 forecast to $0.85 from $0.18, suggesting expectations for a faster path toward profitability. HC Wainwright maintained its “Buy” rating. MarketBeat analyst estimate updates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

HC Wainwright raised its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to a loss of $0.10 from a loss of $1.05 and lifted its FY2026 estimate to a loss of $4.47 from a loss of $7.07. The firm also raised its Q4 2026 forecast to $0.85 from $0.18, suggesting expectations for a faster path toward profitability. HC Wainwright maintained its “Buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright continues to project a significant earnings ramp, forecasting EPS of $8.32 in FY2027, $31.34 in FY2028, $48.44 in FY2029 and $77.98 in FY2030. These projections support Madrigal’s long-term valuation case, but they remain dependent on successful commercialization and sustained demand.

HC Wainwright continues to project a significant earnings ramp, forecasting EPS of $8.32 in FY2027, $31.34 in FY2028, $48.44 in FY2029 and $77.98 in FY2030. These projections support Madrigal’s long-term valuation case, but they remain dependent on successful commercialization and sustained demand. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved near-term outlook, HC Wainwright reduced its longer-term EPS forecasts: FY2027 to $8.32 from $11.78, FY2028 to $31.34 from $35.23, FY2029 to $48.44 from $56.42 and FY2030 to $77.98 from $93.68. The cuts suggest analysts may be taking a more conservative view of Madrigal’s eventual earnings potential.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $709.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $578.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $605.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $964.00 to $962.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $689.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

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